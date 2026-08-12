Alpha and Omega: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $170.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $42.3 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $678.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $186 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have risen 81% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.94, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOSL

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