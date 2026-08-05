Allstate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.27 billion.…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.27 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $12.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $8.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.76 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $18.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.54 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.73 billion.

Allstate shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $263.89, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.