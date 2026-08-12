Allot Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.6…

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 9 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $27.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28 million.

Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $115 million to $118 million.

Allot Communications shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT

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