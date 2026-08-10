Alico: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

Alico shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $39.06, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

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