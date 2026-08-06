Alarm.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.2 million.…

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.2 million.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $277.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.8 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.92 to $2.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion.

Alarm.com shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.29, an increase of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRM

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