Alamar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Alamar Biosciences Inc. (ALMR) on Monday reported a loss of $13.2 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Alamar Biosciences Inc. (ALMR) on Monday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its second quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The biotech company focused on proteomics, the study and measurement of proteins in the body posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period.

Alamar expects full-year revenue in the range of $116 million to $120 million.

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