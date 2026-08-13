Aktis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Aktis Oncology Inc. (AKTS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.1 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Aktis Oncology Inc. (AKTS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.1 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The clinical-stage oncology company posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 million.

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