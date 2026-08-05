Agilon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Agilon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.78 billion to $5.86 billion.

Agilon shares have risen sixfold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $107.85, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGL

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