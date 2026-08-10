Aecom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $86.7 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $86.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.61 billion.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

Aecom shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $73.30, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

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