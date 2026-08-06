Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported net income of $168.5…

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported net income of $168.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.49 per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.55 billion.

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