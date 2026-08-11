Adecoagro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.2 million, after reporting…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $531 million in the period.

Adecoagro shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.41, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGRO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.