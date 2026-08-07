Actinium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $27.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $27.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 89 cents.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $35 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 80 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.56.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.