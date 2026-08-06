Aclaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.5 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 million.

Aclaris shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACRS

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