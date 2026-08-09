When it comes to a move overseas, one key consideration is a country’s visa, residency and citizenship options. Countries including…

When it comes to a move overseas, one key consideration is a country’s visa, residency and citizenship options.

Countries including New Zealand and Singapore are challenging retirement options for U.S. citizens due to strict permanent residency rules, high costs of living and a lack of dedicated, accessible retirement or passive-income visa pathways.

Panama, Belize and Portugal, on the other hand, roll out the welcome mat for retirees.

An important thing to understand is that the rules can change. Portugal is a good example. For many years, U.S. retirees took advantage of the country’s Golden Visa program, which granted residency and a potential path to citizenship through a real estate investment of at least 500,000 euros. Although the Golden Visa remains available today, the real estate investment option was eliminated in 2023. And in 2026, Portugal changed its citizenship rules, doubling the required residency period for U.S. citizens from five years to 10 years.

The good news is that many countries throughout the world are keen to attract American retirees. Some have created visa policies specifically for retirees and, in some cases, offer special benefits and incentives for relocating. The most attractive retirement visas are usually found in Latin America, although a few European and Asian countries also offer appealing programs.

[Read: How to Retire Overseas]

Listed in alphabetical order, here are 9 countries that offer retirement visas:

— Belize

— Colombia

— Costa Rica

— Ecuador

— Indonesia

— Malta

— Panama

— The Philippines

— Thailand

Belize

Belize is a warm and tropical English-speaking country about two hours by plane from the southern United States. Setting up a life in Belize is easy thanks to its retiree-specific visa. The Qualified Retirement Program, available through the Belize Tourism Board, is one of the most user-friendly visa programs in the world.

Here’s a snapshot of what you need to be eligible for the Qualified Retirement Program:

— You must be 40 or older.

— You must have a retirement income of $2,000 a month or $24,000 a year generated from a source outside of Belize in an approved foreign currency (U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars qualify).

— You will be required to deposit the amount in a bank, credit union or licensed financial institution in Belize.

— You must pass a security check.

— You must stay in the country for 30 consecutive days each year.

You’ll need to renew your QRP ID card annually. The downside of this program is that it does not lead to permanent residency in Belize.

If you don’t need the benefits of the QRP, it may make more sense to maintain legal tourist status while living in Belize. After one year of legal residence, you can apply for permanent residency.

In addition, Belize has introduced an investor visa option. You qualify by investing at least $250,000 in a business. This leads to permanent residency with no in-country physical presence requirement.

Colombia

In recent years, Colombia has quietly become an attractive overseas retirement haven. Medellín is a Euro-chic culture capital that provides a high quality of life at a low cost. The country’s growing American expat numbers are largely due to its user-friendly retirement visa.

The main requirements for Colombia’s retirement visa are:

— You must provide proof of monthly income from a state or private pension of at least three times Colombia’s minimum monthly wage. This changes every year and is about $1,400 per month as of 2026.

— You must undergo a criminal background check from the country or countries in which you have been resident for the past three years.

— You need a medical certificate showing good physical and mental health.

— You must provide proof of private health coverage in Colombia for the duration of your stay.

As a type of migrant visa, the retirement visa is available for up to three years. You can apply for a resident visa after five years of living in Colombia.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a beloved travel destination famous for its natural beauty, laid-back atmosphere and friendly locals. Plenty of expats from the U.S. and beyond have been drawn to Costa Rica’s lush jungles, cloud-topped mountains and rugged beaches along its Pacific and Caribbean coastlines. Retirement in Costa Rica is a dream for many, and thanks to its pensionado residence visa, the dream is easy to achieve.

These are the basic requirements for Costa Rica’s retirement visa:

— You must provide proof of income of $1,000 per month from a lifetime pension, Social Security, annuities, retirement funds, military pensions or other guaranteed retirement benefits.

— You must have a clean criminal record.

There’s no minimum age to qualify for this visa. It’s valid for two years and is renewable as long as you continue to meet the requirements.

[Read: 10 Affordable Places to Retire on the Water.]

Ecuador

Ecuador’s diverse landscape offers expats a range of lifestyles, from Miami-style Pacific beach cities to Spanish-colonial highland towns with strong indigenous influences. Life in Ecuador comes at a low cost for Americans, and it uses the U.S. dollar as its currency. It’s easy for retirees to qualify for Ecuador’s jubilado visa, a temporary residence visa that is valid for two years.

Here’s a snapshot of what you need for Ecuador’s jubilado visa:

— You need a monthly income of at least three unified basic salaries, which is about $1,446 for 2026, and proof that this payment is guaranteed.

— You must have a clean criminal record covering your place(s) of residence for the preceding five years.

— You need private health insurance, which covers you in Ecuador and is active before your visa application is submitted.

The downside of Ecuador’s retirement visa is that it doesn’t allow you to be out of the country for more than 90 cumulative days per year during the initial 21-month period of being a jubilado visa holder if your intention is to ultimately qualify for a permanent visa.

Indonesia

Exotic culture and stunning natural beauty have made Indonesia a world-famous travel destination. Indonesia’s retirement visa is available to people age 55 and older who can demonstrate at least $3,000 in monthly income, or $36,000 annually, to support themselves.

While these stipulations are standard, Indonesia imposes a few additional requirements for its retirement visa, known as the Indonesia E33F Retirement KITAS:

— You need Indonesian health insurance.

— You need to sign a rental agreement for at least a year.

— You must commit to employing an Indonesian citizen as a domestic worker, such as a maid, driver or other household employee. The cost of hiring a domestic worker varies by location and position, but roughly $300 a month is a reasonable general estimate.

This visa is valid for one year, but after five years, it can be converted into a permanent stay permit that is valid for five years and renewable, depending on continued eligibility.

Malta

Malta is an island nation in the Mediterranean Sea just south of Sicily. It stands out for its great year-round weather, fascinating history, and English-speaking population. English is an official language alongside Maltese. Malta is one of the few European countries that offer a visa for retirees.

These are the basic requirements of the Malta Retirement Programme:

— You must have a pension that accounts for at least 75% of your taxable income and receive it in Malta.

— You must rent or own a qualifying property in Malta or its sister island, Gozo. If you rent, your minimum annual rent must be 9,600 euros (around $11,000) per year in the north or central areas of Malta, or 8,750 euros (around $10,000) per year in the south of Malta or Gozo. If you own, the value of your property must be at least 275,000 euros (around $316,000) in the north or central areas of Malta or 220,000 euros ($253,000) in the south of Malta or Gozo.

— You must have a health insurance plan that provides coverage throughout the European Union.

The program also provides special tax status, including a 15% tax rate on qualifying foreign income received in Malta, subject to a minimum annual tax.

[Read: Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather.]

Panama

Panama has long been home to big American expat populations. Its pensionado visa is the gold standard of retirement visas. This visa is easy to qualify for and comes with a host of benefits, such as discounts at hotels and restaurants, a tax exemption on importing household goods and the ability to jump lines at banks, as well as other perks.

This is what you need to qualify for Panama’s pensionado visa:

— You need to be at least 18 years old.

— You must provide proof that you receive a monthly income of at least $1,000.

— You must provide a police record check issued by the FBI.

— You must provide a health certificate issued by a Panamanian doctor.

You need to file your application in Panama with a local lawyer. The residency permit that this visa grants is indefinite.

The Philippines

The Philippines is an archipelago made up of thousands of islands in the South China Sea. There are bustling cities and endless tropical destinations ideal for investment, retirement and exploration. The Philippines is a former U.S. colony home to sizable expat communities. To reside here long-term as a retiree, your best option is the special resident retiree’s visa, or SRRV. The requirements vary depending on whether you receive a pension.

These are the basic requirements for the Classic SRRV:

— For applicants ages 40 to 49, a $50,000 deposit is required if you don’t receive a qualifying pension. If you do, the deposit is $25,000.

— For applicants age 50 and older with a qualifying pension, the deposit is $15,000. For those 50 and older without a pension, the deposit is $30,000.

— The deposit can later be converted into eligible investments, such as a condo purchase or long-term residential lease, in accordance with the Philippines Retirement Authority rules.

— To qualify as a pensioner, applicants must show proof of a lifetime pension of at least $800 per month for a single applicant or $1,000 per month for applicants with dependents.

While the SRRV does not grant permanent status in the Philippines, it can be renewed annually for a small fee.

Thailand

Thousands of expats have settled in Thailand, attracted by the breathtaking beaches, excellent health care, friendly locals and low cost of living. Thailand offers several visa options for retirees. Its retirement visa is a type of nonimmigrant “O-A” visa.

Here’s what you need to qualify for it:

— You must be at least 50 years old.

— You must have 800,000 baht (about $25,000) deposited in a Thai bank for at least two months prior to applying for the “O-A” visa, or be able to prove that you receive a pension of at least 65,000 baht (about $2,000) per month, or a deposit account plus a monthly income totaling no less than 800,000 baht.

— You must provide a police clearance certificate and a medical certificate of good health.

— You must purchase health insurance in Thailand with a minimum coverage of $100,000.

This visa is valid for one year and is renewable indefinitely.

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9 Countries That Offer Retirement Visas originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/11/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.