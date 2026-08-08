8 Stocks Nvidia Has Invested In

With a market capitalization of nearly $5.5 trillion, high-end chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) is the most valuable company in…

With a market capitalization of nearly $5.5 trillion, high-end chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) is the most valuable company in the entire U.S. stock market.

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Its largest customers include companies like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and OpenAI, all of which are buying Nvidia chips hand over fist to power their data centers, train their AI models and perform other high-intensity tasks.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has been frequently investing in tech startups and other companies, looking to redeploy its tremendous cash flow to generate additional returns for shareholders. Here are eight stocks Nvidia has invested in, according to recent filings:

Stock No. of shares owned by Nvidia Value** Intel Corp. (INTC) 214.8 million $22.2 billion Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) 122.8 million $18 billion CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) 47.2 million $5 billion Coherent Corp. (COHR) 7.8 million $2.7 billion Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) 4.8 million $2 billion Nokia (NOK) 166.4 million $1.8 billion Nebius Group NV (NBIS) 1.2 million* $320 million Generate Biomedicines Inc. (GENB) 833,325 $13.1 million

*Nvidia also owns 21.1 million pre-funded warrants that can be exercised beginning in September.

**Based on Aug. 17 closing price.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel is a top U.S. semiconductor designer and manufacturer that produces microprocessors used in the global data center and personal computer markets. Despite losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and other competitors in the past decade, Intel remains the leader in central processor units in both PC and server end markets. Intel is also the only semiconductor company that does leading-edge logic research and development and manufacturing within the U.S., making it a critical national security asset. Nvidia currently holds 214.8 million shares of INTC stock worth about $22 billion, making Intel its largest stock investment.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX)

SpaceX is a vertically integrated company that operates within the satellite connectivity, space transportation and AI technology markets. SpaceX designs, manufactures and operates reusable rockets and spacecraft. It’s also the parent company of high-speed satellite internet company Starlink as well as xAI, which includes the social media platform X and other large-scale AI data center operations. In August, Nvidia announced a massive new 122.8-million-share stake in Elon Musk’s rocket company that’s worth about $18 billion as of Aug. 17. SpaceX had previously announced it will exclusively use Nvidia’s AI chips to power its AI frontier models and data centers.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV)

CoreWeave operates an AI cloud computing platform, selling access to large- and small-scale enterprises via a pay-as-you-go model. The CoreWeave Cloud platform provides access to massive clusters of graphics processing units (GPUs), huge storage capacity, high-speed networking and specialized software for AI training and inference. In January, Nvidia announced an expansion of the company’s relationship with CoreWeave that included Nvidia investing $2 billion in CRWV stock and CoreWeave using Nvidia’s technology to build more than 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030. Nvidia now holds 47.2 million shares of CRWV stock worth about $5 billion.

Coherent Corp. (COHR)

Coherent develops and manufactures optoelectrical components, engineered materials and devices used in optical communications and semiconductor equipment. The company’s leading products include its high-speed optical transceivers, advanced co-packaged optics and specialized compound semiconductors used to transmit data within hyperscale data centers. Nvidia announced a $2 billion investment in Coherent in March as part of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing optics technologies to enable next-generation AI infrastructure. The agreement includes a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment from Nvidia and access to Coherent’s expertise in optical innovation. Today, Nvidia holds 7.8 million shares of COHR stock worth about $2.7 billion.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

Synopsys provides a platform engineers can use to design and test semiconductor chips and other software applications. In addition to the company’s AI-driven Synopsys.ai chip design suite, Synopsys has a large portfolio of semiconductor intellectual property and advanced simulation tools. Nvidia announced a $2 billion investment in Synopsys last December as part of a multiyear collaboration that involves integrating Nvidia’s accelerated computing and AI technology with Synopsys’ industry-leading engineering solutions to help developers build more intelligent products at a lower cost. Nvidia now holds 4.8 million shares of SNPS stock worth about $2 billion.

Nokia (NOK)

Nokia is a telecom equipment vendor that also licenses intellectual property to third parties. The company aims to be a global leader in connectivity in the AI era by providing critical network infrastructure. Nokia’s flagship products and services include its 5G and 6G radio access network (RAN) equipment and its optical data center interconnects. Nvidia announced a $1 billion investment in Nokia in October 2025 when the two companies established a strategic partnership to integrate Nvidia’s commercial-grade AI-RAN products into Nokia’s industry-leading RAN portfolio. Nvidia holds 166.4 million shares of NOK stock worth $1.8 billion.

Nebius Group NV (NBIS)

Nebius is an AI cloud infrastructure company that builds and operates high-performance data centers optimized for AI workloads. The company’s full-stack GPU-as-a-service platform provides customers with access to massive GPU clusters and specialized tools for model training, robotics simulation and managed inference. In March, Nvidia and Nebius announced a partnership to develop and deploy the next generation of hyperscale cloud solutions for the AI market. The deal involved Nvidia investing $2 billion in Nebius, including buying 1.2 million shares of stock and another 21.1 million pre-funded warrants that can be exercised starting in September.

Generate Biomedicines Inc. (GENB)

Generate Biomedicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses generative AI and advanced biological engineering to design novel proteins from scratch. The company’s Generate Platform has helped digitally create custom drug candidates, including its lead product GB-0895, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for treating severe asthma. Generate Biomedicines went public in February, and Nvidia reported an 833,325-share stake shortly thereafter. Nvidia may see Generate’s approach to creating AI-generated therapies as the next wave of biotechnological innovation and a way to diversify Nvidia’s business into the healthcare industry. Nvidia’s GENB stock is worth $13.1 million.

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8 Stocks Nvidia Has Invested In originally appeared on usnews.com