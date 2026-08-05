5N Plus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Monday reported earnings of $19.7 million in its second…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Monday reported earnings of $19.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The specialty metal and chemical products maker posted revenue of $122.4 million in the period.

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