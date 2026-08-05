5 Steps B.S.-M.D. Applicants Should Take Before Early Deadlines

For students applying to combined bachelor of science and doctor of medicine programs, the college application timeline often begins earlier…

For students applying to combined bachelor of science and doctor of medicine programs, the college application timeline often begins earlier than expected. While many traditional undergraduate applications are due in January, some B.S.-M.D. programs have priority deadlines as early as October or November.

These programs can also have additional requirements beyond the standard college application, including program-specific essays and required test scores at earlier deadlines. For example, The Pennsylvania State University‘s accelerated premedical-medical program requires standardized test scores, a one-page resume and program-specific responses, among other materials, by Oct. 13, 2026, for fall 2027 applicants.

Because requirements vary among programs, students shouldn’t wait until the fall of their senior year to begin preparing. Here are five important steps B.S.-M.D. applicants should take before early deadlines arrive.

[Read: The Medical School Admissions Cycle: A Month-by-Month Guide]

1. Create a Preliminary B.S.-M.D. School List by Early Summer

Students don’t need to have a finalized list of colleges by June, but they should have a working list of possible B.S.-M.D. programs by early summer. This preliminary list should include likely programs, reach programs and possible additions that may depend on later test scores or senior year updates.

Many B.S.-M.D. programs don’t follow the same application timeline as the university‘s general undergraduate admissions process. One program might require early action, another might require regular decision and another might have a separate special program deadline.

For example, Hofstra University‘s 4+4 B.S./B.A.-M.D. program in New York requires students to apply through one of its early action deadlines, either Nov. 15 or Dec. 15. The George Washington University‘s seven-year B.A.-M.D. program in Washington, D.C., meanwhile, requires students to apply regular decision to the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences, even though the B.A.-M.D. deadline is Nov. 15.

By August, students should know which programs are definite applications and which are still under consideration.

2. Complete Standardized Testing Before the First Program Deadline

Even though some colleges are test-optional, B.S.-M.D. applicants should review each program’s testing policy carefully. Some accelerated or combined medical programs still require SAT or ACT scores, even when the broader university is test-optional.

For example, SAT or ACT scores are required for applicants to GW’s accelerated seven-year B.A.-M.D. program, even though the university is test-optional for most applicants. Penn State’s PMM program also requires standardized test scores and specifies minimum score requirements for consideration.

Students should aim to finish testing before the first B.S.-M.D. deadline on their list. For many applicants, this means completing testing by the summer before senior year or the earliest fall test date. Waiting too long can make it harder to ensure scores arrive before program deadlines.

Applicants should also check whether programs accept self-reported scores or require official score reports. Penn State allows students to self-report SAT or ACT scores in their MyPennState account, though official scores are encouraged. The University of Missouri-Kansas City, by contrast, requires official high school transcripts and standardized test scores, which must be submitted by a separate deadline.

[Read: What Are Your Chances of Getting Into Med School?]

3. Make a Checklist of Required Materials for Each Program

Students should make a program-by-program checklist of all required materials and begin requesting them before counselors and teachers are overwhelmed with senior year deadlines.

Common materials may include:

— Official or unofficial high school transcript

— Letters of recommendation

— Resume/activities list

— SAT or ACT scores

— Supplemental written material

— Financial aid forms

Students shouldn’t assume that all programs accept the same materials. UMKC, for instance, requires three official reference forms through its School of Medicine supplemental application. Letters of recommendation aren’t accepted in place of those forms, according to the program’s website. On the other hand, letters of recommendation aren’t used in the review process for Penn State’s PMM program.

Because of these differences, families should avoid using a generic checklist for every school. Each program should have its own row in a tracking document.

4. Begin the Personal Statement and “Why Medicine” Essay in Early Summer

B.S.-M.D. applicants should begin their Common App personal statement and core “Why Medicine” essay in early summer, ideally before the Common App opens Aug. 1.

Starting early gives students time to revise, before school-specific supplemental essays become available. The personal statement and the “Why Medicine” essays also usually take the longest to brainstorm and write, and often require multiple rounds of drafts and rewrites.

Once the school list is more finalized, students should create a master essay tracker with each program’s prompts, word limits and deadlines.

Students who finish their main essays early will have more time in August and September to tailor their supplemental essays rather than rushing every component at once, especially once senior year begins.

[READ: What College GPA Is Needed for Medical School?]

5. Build a Deadline Calendar and Submission Plan

The final step is to turn the checklist into a calendar. Students should track the application deadline, as well as separate deadlines for test scores, transcripts, recommendation forms and supplemental materials.

This is especially important because submitting the Common App doesn’t always complete a B.S.-M.D. application. Some programs require students to log into a separate portal, complete a medical program supplemental or send additional materials by a different date.

For example, UMKC requires both the general application and the School of Medicine supplemental application by Nov. 1, while transcripts and test scores are due by Nov. 15. Penn State also warns applicants that waiting until the deadline to submit through the Common App may prevent the required self-reported transcript and academic record from being received on time, according to its website.

B.S.-M.D. admissions is varied and multifaceted, and small missed details can have major consequences. Students who begin early can use senior year fall to refine their essays, confirm materials and submit stronger applications instead of trying to understand requirements at the last minute.

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5 Steps B.S.-M.D. Applicants Should Take Before Early Deadlines originally appeared on usnews.com