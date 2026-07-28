Zurn Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $113.3 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $113.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $491 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZWS

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