Wingstop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $31.3 million. On a per-share…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $31.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $185.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WING

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