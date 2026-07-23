Will Medicare Pay for a Lift Chair? 2026 Coverage Rules

Lift chairs can be a safe solution for people who struggle to stand up or sit down with ease. They…

Lift chairs can be a safe solution for people who struggle to stand up or sit down with ease. They can provide a helpful tool to help individuals aging in place maintain independence. Here’s how to determine if Medicare will pay for a lift chair.

What Is a Lift Chair?

A lift chair is exactly what its name suggests: a chair that lifts. They look like normal chairs, mostly recliner-style, but have a motorized lifting device under the cushion and are operated with a remote control. This gently lifts and tilts the chair forward, helping you stand or sit more comfortably and without assistance from another person.

Like any chair, you can find them in different styles, colors, price points and upholstery. While you may find these chairs at some regular furniture retailers, most likely there will be a larger selection if you go to a specialty medical device store. There are also many online options, but before deciding, you may want to try out the chair in person to make sure it has the firmness, recline and lift that you want.

Types of lift chairs

Chair type Recline angle Motor setup Best for Two-position Up to 45 degrees Single motor (footrest and back move together) Basic lifting assistance and watching TV Three-position Almost flat Single motor (footrest and back move together) Napping and extended sitting Infinite position Fully flat Dual motors (footrest and back move independently) Sleeping and customized posture support

[READ: What Medicare Does Not Cover.]

How Does Medicare Coverage for Lift Chairs Work?

Medicare doesn’t consider a lift chair to be one single product. Instead, it separates it into two parts: the motorized lifting mechanism, which is considered durable medical equipment, and the chair itself, which is treated as a piece of furniture.

The lifting mechanism vs. the furniture

Think of a lift chair as two products in one:

— The lifting mechanism. This is the powered device that gently tilts the chair forward to help you move from sitting to standing. Medicare may cover this component if your doctor determines it’s medically necessary and you meet all coverage requirements.

— The chair. The seat, back, armrests, cushions, footrest and other furniture components are not considered medical equipment. Because Medicare views these as household furnishings, you’ll pay for this portion of the chair yourself.

As a result, Medicare’s payment is based only on the cost of the lifting mechanism, not the full retail price of the lift chair.

[READ: Does Medicare Cover Medical Equipment? Your 2026 Guide to DME Costs]

Medical Requirements: How to Qualify for a Lift Chair

Medicare doesn’t cover lift chairs simply because they make standing easier. To qualify, your doctor must determine that the seat lift mechanism is medically necessary.

Qualifying medical conditions

Medicare generally covers a seat lift mechanism for people with diseases or disorders that impair muscle strength and mobility that significantly limits their ability to stand without assistance.

Your doctor must certify that:

— You have severe arthritis of the hip or knee, or severe neuromuscular disease, such as muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis (MS) or Parkinson’s

— The lift chair is medically necessary as part of your treatment plan

— You cannot rise from a standard chair without assistance

— Once standing, you are able to walk independently or with a walker or cane

— You are able to operate the chair safely on your own

Needing help because of age alone or wanting a chair for comfort or convenience isn’t enough to qualify for Medicare coverage.

The “Able to Walk” rule

One of Medicare’s lesser-known requirements is that you must still be able to walk once you’re standing.

The purpose of a lift chair is to help you transition safely from sitting to standing. After the chair raises you to a standing position, you must be able to walk independently or with the help of a walker, cane or other assistive device.

If you’re unable to walk after standing, Medicare generally considers a lift chair unlikely to provide a meaningful medical benefit and may deny coverage. Likewise, if you can already stand from a regular chair without significant difficulty, you may not meet Medicare’s medical necessity requirements.

This requirement helps ensure that Medicare covers lift chairs only for people who need assistance with the sit-to-stand movement but can still safely walk once upright.

How Much Does a Lift Chair Cost with Medicare in 2026?

If you qualify for coverage, Medicare Part B may help pay for the cost of the lifting mechanism because it is considered medically necessary to help you stand from a seated position. However, Medicare does not pay for the rest of the chair, including the upholstery, cushions, frame or reclining features. You’ll be responsible for paying those costs out-of-pocket.

Lift chairs range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the model and features. Before shopping, consider your mobility needs, comfort preferences and budget, then compare brands, retailers and customer reviews to find the best value.

“It is important to note that if you want Medicare to help pay for the motorized lifting device, the chair must be purchased from a Medicare-participating durable medical equipment provider,” says Kelli Jo Greiner, a healthcare policy analyst with the Minnesota Board on Aging in St. Paul, Minnesota. “Be sure to verify this before buying, because if a supplier participates in Medicare they must accept assignment, which means they can only charge you for the coinsurance and deductible. Retailers who do not participate can charge you the full amount.”

You can find the list of Medicare-participating durable medical equipment providers here.

After your 2026 Medicare Part B annual deductible of $283 has been met, Medicare will pay 80% of the cost of the motorized lifting device, which typically ranges between $250 to $300. The remaining 20% and the cost of the chair itself is your responsibility. Medicare Advantage plans must cover what original Medicare does, so you should get at least the same amount of coverage, but check with your Medicare Advantage plan as you may be entitled to additional benefits or there could be different cost sharing, coverage rules and suppliers.

“Approval from Medicare is necessary before you qualify for coverage. Your physician must assess your condition and provide a prescription indicating medical necessity. Subsequently, your doctor will need to submit a Certificate of Medical Necessity for Seat Lift Mechanisms form in order to gain approval,” Greiner says.

If you have a Medigap policy, it may help cover some or all of the 20% coinsurance for the covered seat lift mechanism after you’ve met your Medicare Part B deductible. However, Medigap does not cover the portion of the lift chair that Medicare excludes, such as the chair’s frame, cushions and upholstery.

[Read: Medicare Allowances Explained: Allowable Rates and Benefits]

4 Steps to Get Your Lift Chair Approved by Medicare

If you meet Medicare’s medical requirements, following the correct approval process can help prevent delays or claim denials.

1. Schedule an evaluation with your doctor

Start by discussing your mobility limitations with your doctor or other Medicare-enrolled healthcare provider. They must determine that a seat lift mechanism is medically necessary and document why you need it as part of your treatment plan.

2. Obtain a prescription and medical documentation

Have your doctor write a prescription and submit a Certificate of Medical Necessity for the lift mechanism.

3. Purchase From a Medicare-approved supplier

To receive Medicare coverage, you’ll typically need to obtain the seat lift mechanism from a supplier enrolled in Medicare. Before purchasing, ask whether the supplier accepts Medicare assignment, which means they agree to accept the Medicare-approved amount as full payment for the covered portion of the equipment. If they don’t, you could pay more out of pocket.

4. Submit the claim and pay your share

If the supplier accepts Medicare assignment, they’ll usually submit the claim on your behalf. Once your Part B deductible has been met, Medicare generally pays 80% of the Medicare-approved amount for the seat lift mechanism, and you’re responsible for the remaining 20% coinsurance, unless you have supplemental coverage, such as Medigap, that helps cover those costs. You’ll also pay the full cost of the chair itself, since Medicare covers only the lifting mechanism.

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Will Medicare Pay for a Lift Chair? 2026 Coverage Rules originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/24/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.