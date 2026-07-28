NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1777 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1777 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.75 159.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0000 3.0233 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6289 3.6397 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2150 1.2150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.85 19.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.12 95.35 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0325 1.1196 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 407.50 407.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4900 4.3600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6325 3.4975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.90 349.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.4100 12.0100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5425 8.4625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7559 0.7559

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3200 6.3390

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7480 0.7559

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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