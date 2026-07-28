NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1777 1.1777 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1777
|1.1777
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|160.75
|159.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0000
|3.0233
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.6289
|3.6397
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.2150
|1.2150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|19.85
|19.55
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|94.12
|95.35
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0325
|1.1196
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|407.50
|407.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4900
|4.3600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6325
|3.4975
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|349.90
|349.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|12.4100
|12.0100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.5425
|8.4625
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7559
|0.7559
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.3200
|6.3390
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7480
|0.7559
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
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