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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 23, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.00 167.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2391 3.2267
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8662 3.8506
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9450 0.9450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.75 20.25
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 95.66 95.81
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1242 1.1200
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 407.50 407.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3800 4.4700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6825 3.7375
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.90 342.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.1200 12.2600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5425 8.7900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7243 0.7243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5110 6.4510

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7521 0.7612

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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