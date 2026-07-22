NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 166.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2091 3.2391 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8279 3.8662 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9450 0.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.50 19.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.15 95.66 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1160 1.1242 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.75 407.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.3800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7700 3.6825 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.90 342.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.1900 12.1200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3225 8.5425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7243 0.7243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2990 6.5110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7362 0.7521

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.