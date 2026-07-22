NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1827
|1.1827
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|163.00
|166.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2091
|3.2391
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8279
|3.8662
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.9450
|0.9450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|19.50
|19.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|94.15
|95.66
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1160
|1.1242
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|450.75
|407.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3500
|4.3800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7700
|3.6825
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|342.90
|342.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|12.1900
|12.1200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3225
|8.5425
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7243
|0.7243
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.2990
|6.5110
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7362
|0.7521
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
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