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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 21, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.75 163.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2188 3.2091
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8266 3.8279
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9450 0.9450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.60 19.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.43 94.15
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0761 1.1160
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.75 450.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3000 4.3500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7725 3.7700
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.90 342.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9700 12.1900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2175 8.3225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7243 0.7243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2200 6.2990

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7307 0.7362

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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