NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.75 163.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2188 3.2091 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8266 3.8279 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9450 0.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.60 19.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.43 94.15 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0761 1.1160 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.75 450.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3000 4.3500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7725 3.7700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.90 342.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9700 12.1900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2175 8.3225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7243 0.7243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2200 6.2990

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7307 0.7362

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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