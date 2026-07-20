NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1827 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1827 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.00 162.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3029 3.2188 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9322 3.8266 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6450 0.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.30 19.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 93.99 94.43 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1299 1.0761 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.75 450.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2700 4.3000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8050 3.7725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 337.40 342.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8800 11.9700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2525 8.2175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7319 0.7243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2960 6.2200

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7369 0.7307

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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