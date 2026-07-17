NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 159.50 160.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3187 3.3029 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9354 3.9322 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6450 0.6450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.75 19.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 93.27 93.99 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1060 1.1299 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.75 450.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3200 4.2700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8975 3.8050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 337.40 337.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9500 11.8800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2325 8.2525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7319 0.7319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2935 6.2960

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7656 0.7369

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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