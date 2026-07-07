NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1905 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1905 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 144.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0687 3.0744 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6629 3.7244 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 0.5050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 89.28 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1315 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 459.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 4.0550 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 325.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 11.7600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.6950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.6986

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1145 6.1780

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.7272

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 82.000

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