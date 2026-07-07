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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 7, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1905
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 144.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0687 3.0744
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6629 3.7244
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 0.5050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. n.a.
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 89.28
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1315
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 459.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.2400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 4.0550
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 325.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 11.7600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.6950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.6986

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1145 6.1780

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.7272

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 82.000

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