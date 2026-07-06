NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.1905 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2063
|1.1905
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|143.00
|143.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0133
|3.1122
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.6122
|3.7246
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.4950
|0.5050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.95
|17.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.57
|90.14
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1170
|1.1138
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|459.00
|459.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0800
|4.0900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9750
|4.0475
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|322.00
|325.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.2500
|11.2800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.5850
|7.6125
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7443
|0.6986
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.1235
|6.1145
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7205
|0.7134
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
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