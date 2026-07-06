NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.1905 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.1905 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 143.00 143.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0133 3.1122 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6122 3.7246 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.5050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.95 17.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.57 90.14 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1170 1.1138 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 459.00 459.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0800 4.0900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9750 4.0475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 322.00 325.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2500 11.2800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5850 7.6125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7443 0.6986

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1235 6.1145

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7205 0.7134

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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