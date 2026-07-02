NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 143.00 143.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8210 3.0133 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4221 3.6122 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.75 16.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.15 90.57 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1380 1.1170 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 459.00 459.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0000 4.0800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9250 3.9750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 322.00 322.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1000 11.2500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4650 7.5850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7443 0.7443

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1925 6.1235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7099 0.7205

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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