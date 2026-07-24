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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 24, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.00 167.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2267 3.1348
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8506 3.7366
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9450 0.9450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 20.25 20.20
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 95.81 96.11
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1200 1.1194
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 407.50 407.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4700 4.4900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7375 3.6750
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.90 342.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.2600 12.3000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7900 8.8000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7243 0.7243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4510 6.3050

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7612 0.7609

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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