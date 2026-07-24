NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1827 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.00 167.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2267 3.1348 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8506 3.7366 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9450 0.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 20.25 20.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 95.81 96.11 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1200 1.1194 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 407.50 407.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4700 4.4900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7375 3.6750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.90 342.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.2600 12.3000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7900 8.8000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7243 0.7243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4510 6.3050

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7612 0.7609

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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