Which Credit Card Combo Will Best Maximize Your Rewards?

Rewards credit cards may provide valuable points that can be redeemed for cash back, travel, gift cards and more. However,…

Rewards credit cards may provide valuable points that can be redeemed for cash back, travel, gift cards and more. However, a big problem is that each card’s bonus categories are typically limited to just a fraction of your monthly spending — but having multiple credit cards that earn the same type of points can maximize rewards on all purchases.

Learn more about credit card combinations from American Express, Chase and Capital One to decide which is best for you.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

The American Express Platinum, Gold and Blue Business Plus Cards

The AmEx Trifecta combines the earning power and benefits of three cards that earn American Express Membership Rewards points. Since American Express offers seven cards that earn its flexible rewards points, customers can pick and choose what matches their spending patterns, budget and preferred benefits. A common AmEx Trifecta combination features the American Express Platinum Card®, American Express® Gold Card and The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express.

How to Maximize Rewards

American Express makes it easy to maximize rewards with the AmEx Trifecta. When your credit cards are linked to one profile, the bank automatically combines your Membership Rewards points into one bucket. This makes it easier for customers to track points and redeem them for travel, cash back, partner transfers and more.

You’ll maximize rewards by earning five points per dollar on flights and prepaid hotels with the Platinum Card; four points on dining (up to $50,000 a year) and at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 a year) with the Gold Card; and two points on everything else on up to $50,000 per year with the Blue Business Plus.

All Membership Rewards credit cards are eligible to transfer points to airline and hotel partners, which gives American Express a distinct advantage over the competition.

Who Should Consider It?

The AmEx Trifecta has huge bonus potential based on its category bonuses, especially airfare, dining and groceries — but you have to be careful of its annual spending caps. While most households will land under these limits, big spenders could be surprised when their excess spending only earns one point per dollar. This combination is also expensive, with combined annual fees of up to $1,220, which can be challenging to overcome unless you use all benefits or have high levels of spending.

[SEE: Best American Express Credit Cards]

Chase Sapphire Reserve, Freedom Unlimited and Freedom Flex

How It Works

The Chase Trifecta

is the perfect choice for people who want to earn Chase Ultimate Rewards. This combination of cards takes advantage of bonus categories for travel, dining, gas and other eligible spending. Chase has six credit cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points, which gives customers several options to mix and match cards to align with their highest spending categories.

How to Maximize Rewards

To maximize rewards with Chase Ultimate Rewards cards, you’ll probably want to combine the spending power of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® with the 5% quarterly bonus categories of the Chase Freedom Flex®, unlimited 1.5% rewards of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and 3% cash back on dining and drugstore purchases for the latter two. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns three points per dollar on dining worldwide, plus up to eight points on travel booked through Chase.

Unfortunately, Chase requires an eligible credit card with an annual fee to unlock airline and hotel transfer partners. Additionally, Chase credit cards earn points independently, so you must combine points manually to an eligible card to maximize redemptions.

Who Should Consider It?

Jon Nickel-D’Andrea, co-founder of the travel blog No Mas Coach, finds the rewards earned from the Chase Trifecta provide the most value for a beginner. “Not only are the points incredibly easy to earn,” says Nickel-D’Andrea, “being able to transfer to domestic partners like United and Hyatt provides exceptional value.”

The Chase Trifecta is the ideal choice for people who want to squeeze more value out of their rewards, as Chase offers a bonus when you redeem points through its travel portal.

[SEE: Best Chase Credit Cards]

Capital One Venture X Rewards and Capital One Savor Cash Rewards

How It Works

Capital One can offer simplicity and unlimited rewards when combining its cards.. The Capital One Duo

combines the unlimited 2 miles per dollar of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card with the bonus categories on dining, groceries and entertainment from the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card.

How to Maximize Rewards

Maximizing rewards is simple with the Capital One Duo. You use the Savor Card to earn an unlimited 3% back on dining, entertainment, groceries and select streaming services. Then, the Venture X earns an unlimited 2 miles per dollar on all other purchases. Additionally, you can earn 10 miles on hotels and rental cars and 5 miles on flights when booking through Capital One Travel.

While this duo doesn’t have the same top-end earning power as Chase or American Express, you’ll earn at least 2 miles per dollar on every purchase — a huge value when American Express has an annual spending cap and Chase earns just 1.5% on everyday spending.

Who Should Consider It?

The Capital One Duo is an excellent choice for people who want to maximize rewards without a high price tag. While the Venture X card has a $395 annual fee, it is offset by an annual $300 travel credit and 10,000 anniversary miles. Alternatively, you can switch it out for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, which has a more palatable $95 annual fee. Plus, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has no annual fee, which makes this rewards card combination the most affordable choice on this list.

[SEE: Best Capital One Credit Cards]

Comparing Credit Card Combinations

Jason Lawenda, a bespoke travel agent and CEO at Mobius Journeys, says choosing a credit card combination “comes down to your home airport and preferred transfer partners.” Since he lives in Cleveland, “Chase is the clear winner since it partners with United, Southwest and British Airways.”

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

The Bottom Line

No matter which rewards program you select, maximize rewards on everyday spending by using credit card combinations. Pairing cards allows you to take advantage of bonus categories and perks of each card to earn the most rewards on each purchase. If you’re going to use this strategy, make sure you’re able to keep track of your cards to avoid overspending or making late payments, which can negatively affect your credit.

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Which Credit Card Combo Will Best Maximize Your Rewards? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/13/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.