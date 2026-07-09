What Is ‘Lifestyle Creep’ and Should You Try to Avoid It?

It’s human nature to always want more than we have. “It’s called the hedonic treadmill, and it is the idea…

It’s human nature to always want more than we have.

“It’s called the hedonic treadmill, and it is the idea that humans always revert back to a baseline level of happiness and are never truly satisfied. We always want more, more, more,” Yanely Espinal, director of educational outreach for Next Gen Personal Finance, says.

You may think that a raise will solve all of your money issues — you’ll finally be able to afford nice vacations, upgrade to a newer car and get premium seats to see your favorite team play — but if you’re not careful, you could end up increasing your spending so much that you sacrifice your long-term financial health.

[Read: Inside the Psychology of Overspending and How to Stop.]

What Is Lifestyle Creep?

Lifestyle creep, sometimes called lifestyle inflation, occurs when your spending gradually increases as your income rises, making it harder to save and build wealth.

You work hard for your money, so you want to spend it on things that make you happy: nicer clothes, exclusive experiences and first-class seats. It’s natural to want those things. But while it’s normal to want a better lifestyle as you earn more, it’s important not to overdo it.

Ideally, earning more money should lead to greater financial stability, but lifestyle creep often gets in the way.

A report by Goldman Sachs found that struggling to keep up with the cost of living isn’t a phenomenon only felt by low-income earners. About 40% of people earning more than $300,000 said they were living paycheck to paycheck. This begs the question: What kind of lifestyle are those high earners trying to fund if they still have nothing left over at the end of the month?

Lifestyle creep occurs when your spending rises as your income increases. Over time, purchases that once felt like luxuries can start to feel like necessities, even if they aren’t essential. Some experts refer to this as “lifestyle inflation.”

This might mean moving into a larger home, upgrading to premium memberships or splurging on designer clothes. But if all the additional money you’re earning goes to luxury purchases instead of improving your financial security, it almost negates the benefit of earning more money.

“What happens is people are unable to improve their financial situations because they spend everything they make,” Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business, says.

Is Lifestyle Creep a Bad Thing?

To some degree, lifestyle creep is expected. Everyone wants nicer things, and if you can afford them, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself.

A higher income often comes with higher spending, both on essentials and on quality-of-life improvements. It’s normal for people to want to upgrade aspects of their lifestyles over time, such as replacing outdated belongings or spending more on things that improve their day-to-day life.

When you aren’t able to meet your financial goals in line with increased income — like keeping six months of emergency savings on hand or funding a child’s education — lifestyle creep becomes an issue, he adds.

According to Espinal, lifestyle creep can become troublesome when your wants and needs fall out of balance.

“The problem arises when you only spend more and you don’t save more at the same time. In other words, you lack balance and you tilt way too far toward inflating your current lifestyle goals while ignoring your future financial goals,” she says.

How Inflation Fuels Lifestyle Creep

Inflation can accelerate lifestyle creep because it quickly eats away at any extra income you bring in. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index increased 4.2% from May 2025 to May 2026, the largest year-over-year increase since April 2023.

In other words, even if you get a raise, consider evaluating how your living expenses have changed before taking on new expenses.

For example, let’s say you get a promotion and bring home an extra $100 per paycheck. Your first instinct may be to spend it on more frequent golf outings. Instead, that extra income could help cover higher gas and grocery costs.

How to Avoid Lifestyle Creep

Experts agree that the best tip for avoiding lifestyle creep is to follow a budget.

“Ideally, you will have incorporated into your budget a percentage of income to save from every paycheck,” Espinal says.

“Some may go to retirement, some to the emergency fund, some to savings for other goals. When your income goes up, even if that percentage remains the same, it will mean additional money. But whenever you do get a raise or earn more, take a look and see if you can bump up that percentage a few points,” she adds.

[Read: How to Start Investing and Saving for Retirement With Little Money]

To avoid the temptation to spend, consider automating your savings. One of the most effective ways to grow savings is to save first by directing money into a savings or investment account before you have a chance to spend it.

Typically, you can set up automatic transfers to a savings account when you get paid, and you can adjust the amount as your income changes.

It’s also crucial to conduct regular check-ins with yourself and your partner or family to figure out what your goals are — and if your current spending habits are helping you meet them.

“To keep moving forward financially and to avoid debilitating debt (and stress), it’s important to set goals and to do so together with your partner, spouse or family as applicable … those goals will change over time, but they are what should guide your saving and spending,” Espinal says.

Finally, prioritizing the future, such as through investing, will make you more financially stable over the long term. If possible, live below your means early in life so you can enjoy a more comfortable retirement.

Tips for Managing a Larger Income

While part of lifestyle creep might come from simple overspending, it can also be a bit tricky to manage a larger income. Follow these tips to make sure you’re allocating your new funds in the best way:

— Invest your raise: If you’re already comfortable with your lifestyle, Johnson recommends acting as though you never received the raise and investing the additional money instead.

— Pay down high-interest debt: If you have credit card balances or other high-interest debt, prioritize paying them down or eliminating them before focusing on other financial goals. Doing so frees up more room in your budget while improving your credit score.

— Build your emergency fund: Aim to save three to six months’ worth of expenses. Even if you’re earning more today, that may not always be the case.

— Save for retirement: Earning more can create an opportunity to increase retirement savings. One strategy is to first contribute enough to your employer-sponsored 401(k) to take full advantage of any available employer match.

— Build equity and net worth: Wealth is about more than income. Consider opportunities to increase your home equity or grow other investments.

[How to Budget When Your Income Is Irregular: Advice From the Experts]

Differentiate Between Treats and Necessities

According to Espinal, choosing how to allocate your money when your income increases is a deeply personal choice.

For some people, upgrading a car or home may take priority. For others, retiring early may be the primary goal, making investing the better option. Whatever your priorities, understand how your spending choices affect your long-term financial health.

“Getting a raise, buying a car or a new house or any other real or perceived upgrade to your financial life will spark joy initially. But pretty soon it becomes the new norm in your life, and you realize that now you still want more,” Espinal says.

While we shouldn’t avoid treating ourselves, she says it’s important to remember that these purchases are wants, not necessities. Otherwise, unexpected events such as medical emergencies, high inflation or job loss can have a catastrophic effect.

The key is to strike a balance between enjoying your money today and protecting your financial future. Splurge occasionally, but don’t do so at the expense of your savings or retirement goals.

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What Is ‘Lifestyle Creep’ and Should You Try to Avoid It? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/10/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.