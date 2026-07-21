What Is a Single-Stock ETF? 7 Options to Consider

While most investors associate exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with diversified stock portfolios, the structure can hold almost any investable asset,…

While most investors associate exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with diversified stock portfolios, the structure can hold almost any investable asset, including bonds, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and even derivatives such as futures and options contracts.

In recent years, however, some issuers have moved in the opposite direction, launching increasingly concentrated products that track the performance of one company. These so-called single-stock ETFs have attracted growing regulatory attention around the world.

In South Korea, authorities recently halted new single-stock ETF listings tied to memory-chip companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. (ticker: 5930.KS) and SK hynix Inc. (SKHY), while also tripling the retail cash balance required to trade single-stock ETFs in an effort to reduce market volatility.

The U.S. has experienced a similar wave of launches. One of the clearest examples came after the Space Exploration Technologies Inc. (SPCX) initial public offering. The company went public on June 12, and by June 15, issuers had already launched 11 leveraged SpaceX single-stock ETFs.

On the whole, single-stock ETFs are expensive, speculative products that are generally ill-suited for long-term, buy-and-hold investing or beginner investors. Anyone considering single-stock ETFs as part of a trading strategy should first understand how these funds work, including:

— The different types of single-stock ETFs.

— How single-stock ETFs obtain and reset their exposure.

— Single-stock ETFs versus using margin or options.

— Risks and seven single-stock ETFs for investors to consider.

The Different Types of Single-Stock ETFs

There is no official taxonomy for single-stock ETFs, but the easiest way to classify them is by their objective. Broadly speaking, they fall into three categories: leveraged long, inverse and yield strategies.

Leveraged long single-stock ETFs seek to deliver a multiple of a stock’s daily return. For example, the Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares ETF (AAPU) aims to produce twice Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) daily price return before fees and expenses. If Apple gains 1% in a trading session, AAPU is designed to gain roughly 2%. If Apple falls 1%, AAPU should lose roughly 2%.

The opposite approach is an inverse single-stock ETF. These funds seek to profit when the underlying stock declines and may be either leveraged or unleveraged. For example, the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) targets the inverse of Apple’s daily performance. If Apple falls 1% in a session, AAPD should rise about 1% before fees. If Apple gains 1%, AAPD should fall by approximately 1%.

The third category focuses on generating income rather than maximizing price appreciation. These single-stock ETFs typically use options as opposed to swaps. One example is the YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY), which currently advertises a 34.3% distribution rate with weekly payouts.

Because they concentrate on often-volatile stocks, these income ETFs can generate elevated premiums and thus eye-catching yields. However, those distributions are not guaranteed to remain at current levels, and even when reinvested may underperform simply owning the underlying stock over long periods after accounting for taxes, capped upside and fund expenses.

How Single-Stock ETFs Obtain and Reset Their Exposure

Most single-stock ETFs do not actually own the underlying shares. Instead, they obtain exposure synthetically through derivatives, with the specific instrument depending on the fund’s objective. For most leveraged long and inverse single-stock ETFs, that exposure comes primarily through total return swaps backed by collateral.

“A swap is a financial agreement between the fund and a counterparty, often a bank, to deliver a multiple of the underlying stock’s daily return,” explains Mo Sparks, chief product officer at Direxion. “This allows the ETF to manage its exposure efficiently without borrowing money or short selling the underlying securities directly.”

Another important concept is the daily reset. Most leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs rebalance their swap exposure at the end of each trading day so the fund once again targets its stated leverage multiple for the following session. This helps maintain the daily objective but also means returns over periods longer than one day can be unpredictable.

“In markets where the stock continues to move in one direction, compounding can work in a trader’s favor, but in more volatile markets, performance can vary meaningfully from the underlying stock,” Sparks explains. “That’s why it’s important for tactical traders to understand that these products require active monitoring.”

Yield-focused ETFs generally take a different approach. Rather than relying primarily on swaps, these funds use combinations of options. APLY, for example, uses cash collateral alongside call and put option positions with different strike prices and expiration dates. This structure can be more capital efficient than holding the underlying shares directly.

Yield-focused ETFs generally do not have a leverage target to reset. Instead, their target distribution level results depend on factors such as the option premiums managers are able to collect, prevailing implied volatility and the performance of the underlying stock. A handful of single-stock ETFs may target leverage over longer periods, such as one week, but these remain the exception rather than the rule.

Single-Stock ETFs Versus Using Margin or Options

The use case for a single-stock ETF depends largely on its objective. Leveraged and inverse funds such as AAPU and AAPD can provide a simpler way to express a short-term bullish or bearish view on a company without borrowing money or short selling.

For example, an investor expecting a large move in Apple ahead of earnings can gain leveraged directional exposure through an ETF rather than opening a margin position. Margin trading introduces the possibility of a margin call if losses exceed required collateral, potentially forcing investors to deposit additional funds or liquidate positions.

Single-stock ETFs largely avoid this pitfall. “With single-stock ETFs, the leverage is managed within the ETF itself, so investors don’t have to establish a margin account,” Sparks explains. “Instead, an investor’s maximum loss is limited to the amount invested in the ETF.”

Investors can also obtain leveraged long exposure through call options or short exposure through put options. Unlike single-stock ETFs, however, options involve more than simply predicting whether a stock will rise or fall. Factors such as time decay (theta) and changes in implied volatility also influence returns.

A common example is a collapse in implied volatility after earnings, causing an option to lose value even if the stock moves in the anticipated direction. Single-stock ETFs largely eliminate these variables, making them a less complicated way to express a directional view on a stock.

“Compared with options, single-stock ETFs provide a more straightforward way to express a leveraged or inverse view without needing to navigate strike prices, expiration dates or assignment risk,” Sparks says.

Yield-focused single-stock ETFs address a different problem: capital efficiency. For example, selling a covered call on Apple directly requires owning at least 100 shares. At Apple’s closing price of $333.74 on July 17, that requires a minimum investment of about $33,000.

By comparison, APLY traded at a net asset value of approximately $12.75 per share. That much lower entry point allows investors to gain exposure to an options-based income strategy with far less capital, while making it easier to size positions within a diversified portfolio.

Risks and Seven Single-Stock ETFs for Investors to Consider

Before considering any single-stock ETF, investors should recognize that these products are designed for sophisticated traders rather than buy-and-hold investors.

Trading single-stock ETFs requires a well-defined risk management plan, including plans for taking profit and cutting losses, position sizing rules, and an understanding of how daily leverage resets can produce returns that diverge significantly from the underlying stock over longer holding periods.

Many single-stock ETF prospectuses also warn that investors could lose their entire investment. That is not simply legal boilerplate. For example, a roughly 50% intraday decline in the underlying stock could effectively wipe out a 2X leveraged long ETF, potentially forcing the issuer to liquidate the fund.

Yield-focused single-stock ETFs carry a different set of risks. While double-digit distribution rates may appear attractive, they are not necessarily sustainable. Over time, excessive return-of-capital payouts, capped upside and fund expenses can contribute to net asset value erosion, sometimes resulting in reverse stock splits and increasing the risk of eventual fund closure.

Finally, investors should remember that the ETF wrapper does not make the underlying investment inherently safer. While many single-stock ETFs track established blue-chip companies, others are tied to high-beta, mid- and small-cap names whose volatility is already elevated before leverage, inverse exposure or options strategies are layered on top.

Direxion Daily SpaceX Bull 2X ETF (LOFF)

“Direxion continues to lead the leveraged and inverse single-stock ETF market with approximately $16.5 billion in assets and roughly 41% market share as of July 15, 2026,” Sparks says. “We’ve continued to gain market share over the last several years while selectively expanding our lineup with new products.”

LOFF is one of Direxion’s recent single-stock ETF launches, seeking to deliver twice the daily return of SpaceX common shares. The fund has experienced significant volatility since its debut, and as SpaceX has struggled following its IPO, LOFF has magnified those losses, falling 54% since launch.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU)

MSTU seeks to deliver twice the daily performance of Strategy Inc. (MSTR), which itself has become a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin through its sizable cryptocurrency holdings. The company has further amplified that exposure by issuing convertible debt and preferred shares.

“I think the time to buy MSTR is when nobody wants it,” says Matthew Tuttle, CEO and chief investment officer of Tuttle Capital Management. “I’d watch the February low of $104.17 as a key level for a potential undercut and rally move, and MSTU is a way to express this trade.” MSTU charges a 1.05% expense ratio.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple ETF (AAPY)

Like APLY, AAPY provides Apple-focused exposure while seeking to generate high income through an options-selling strategy with both calls and puts. However, the ETF currently offers a more sustainable 12.3% distribution yield and pays distributions monthly rather than weekly.

“These single-stock ETFs can provide a powerful means through which investors can both maintain their high-conviction equity positions and deliver meaningful income at the same time,” says Howard Chan, founder and CEO at Kurv Investment Management. AAPY charges a 0.99% net expense ratio.

Roundhill NVDA WeeklyPay ETF (NVDW)

“Investors can use leveraged single-stock ETFs to express high-conviction bullish or bearish views over short time frames,” says Thomas DiFazio, ETF strategist at Roundhill Investments. “Other single-stock ETFs prioritize income generation through options strategies.” NVDW targets both objectives.

Using swap agreements, NVDW seeks to deliver a weekly return equal to 1.2 times Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) price performance. Unlike traditional leveraged ETFs, however, much of that return is distributed as income rather than retained as price appreciation. The fund currently pays a 58.4% distribution yield.

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (TSLW)

“Even for investors who never trade them, flows and volume in single-stock ETFs can serve as a useful gauge of market sentiment toward specific names,” DiFazio explains. One indicator traders often monitor is the relative flow into leveraged long versus inverse single-stock ETFs ahead of earnings releases.

This may be useful for heavily traded names like Tesla Inc. (TSLA). Investors with a bullish view can currently earn a 60.5% distribution yield through TSLW, which, like NVDW, uses swaps to target a 1.2-times calendar-week return on Tesla shares. The ETF charges a 0.99% expense ratio.

GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD)

South Korean regulators’ decision to halt new leveraged single-stock ETF listings reflects growing concern that trading in memory-chip leaders such as SK hynix has become increasingly crowded and volatile. Investors who believe the memory trade has further to unwind can express a bearish view via SKDD.

SKDD seeks to deliver twice the inverse of SK hynix’s daily return before expenses. The underlying company recently became more accessible to U.S. investors after its American depositary receipt began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SKHY. SKDD charges a 2.2% expense ratio.

Tradr 2X Short ORCL Daily ETF (ORCZ)

One of the recent laggards in the artificial intelligence trade has been Oracle Corp. (ORCL). The company was recently downgraded to one notch above junk status amid concerns that the debt and capital expenditures required to fund its AI expansion have materially increased downside risk.

Investors looking to express a bearish view without using margin or options can consider ORCZ, which seeks to deliver twice the inverse of Oracle’s daily return before fees. This ETF charges a 1.49% expense ratio and uniquely obtains its exposure via a contract for difference instead of the usual swaps.

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What Is a Single-Stock ETF? 7 Options to Consider originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/20/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.