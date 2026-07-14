What Are Trial and Short-Term Stays at Assisted Living?

If you’re caring for an aging loved one and sometimes feel like you need a break, it might be time…

If you’re caring for an aging loved one and sometimes feel like you need a break, it might be time to consider a trial, respite or short-term stay in an assisted living community. These lower-commitment placements can enable family caregivers to work, travel or do other things they need to without worrying that an older loved one is being cared for properly in their short-term absence.

Here, we unpack what you need to know about trial and short-term stays in assisted living communities.

[READ: A Checklist for Finding the Best Assisted Living Facility]

What Are Short-Term Assisted Living Stays?

Alicia M. Brown, a nurse and marketing director at Everlasting Services, a Phoenix-based assisted living community that specializes in caring for adults with traumatic brain injuries, strokes and memory loss, says the short-term stays are exactly that: brief durations of living in the assisted living community on a trial basis.

“Our ‘trial stay’ is widely known as ‘respite care,'” Brown says, and this is ideal for individuals who’ve been cared for at home by a significant other or family caregivers for years.

Particularly as both the caregiver and the resident ages, the care often becomes more demanding. In a recent U.S. News survey of caregivers, 42% of caregivers reported feeling constantly or often overwhelmed by their caregiving duties. Respite care can provide a much-needed break to help prevent caregiver burnout.

In addition to providing a break for caregivers, starting with a trial or respite stay allows families that are looking for long-term care options the opportunity to test the waters and see whether a particular community is a good fit, Brown explains. It’s understandable to try it before you buy it, so to speak, because moving to an assisted living community is “a big decision,” she notes.

What’s more, frequent moves from one assisted living to another assisted living can be difficult on residents and particularly confusing for those with memory care issues. Such moves can erode trust and make convincing them it’s time for placement even more difficult, she says.

[READ: Respite Care: Giving Family Caregivers a Break.]

Who Needs an Assisted Living Trial Stay?

Anyone who needs a caregiving break or wants their loved one to try out a community before fully committing can usually take advantage of a trial stay. Not all communities offer them, but many do.

Ashley Gloystein-Klatt, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Agemark Senior Living, a senior living company headquartered in Orinda, California, says that at Agemark, “short-term stays are based on space and availability, and there may be minimum or maximum stay limits depending on available spaces and state regulations.”

Nevertheless, she says Agemark likes offering short-term stays because these can “help families or caregivers who need to work, travel or take a short break from caregiving responsibilities.” They provide a supportive environment for the older person while the caregiver does what they need to do.

Second, Gloystein-Klatt says these stays allow families to “dip a toe in the water” and test out living at a community before making a long-term decision. “It’s rare to be able to test your new home before actually making a commitment, so it’s a really smart thing for families and potential residents to take advantage of this,” Gloystein-Klatt says.

Getting to experience a place before committing to living there indefinitely can help both the individual and caregiver feel more comfortable with the big decision to move.

Finally, Gloystein-Klatt says short-term stays can be a good bridge between a medical procedure and a return home. “We’ve had people take advantage of living with us for a short time to rehabilitate, use our amenities/facilities, complete doctor-ordered services such as physical therapy and occupational therapy or access our therapy services on their own and recuperate so they can safely return home,” she says.

[READ: Assisted Living Levels of Care: A 2026 Guide to Categories and Costs]

How Long Should an Assisted Living Trial Stay Be?

Trial stays can vary depending on the community and the reason the person needs short-term care or is considering moving to a particular assisted living facility longer-term.

“There is quite a bit involved to set up a stay,” Brown notes, which can include:

— Obtaining a completed plan of care or paperwork from an ordering provider

— Getting family caregivers to fill out necessary paperwork, including a respite agreement or other short-term contract

— Ordering prescriptions

— Getting a room ready

— Learning about dietary needs and dining preferences and how best to cater to them

— Strategizing for how to manage any difficult behaviors the individual might display

“It can take a marketing coordinator several days, hours a day, to track down all the documents necessary,” Brown adds. This could include copies of the person’s durable power of attorney, guardianship paper, living will and so on.

Because of all this work, Brown says, “a two- to three-day stay doesn’t make fiscal sense on the part of the assisted living community, and often they require at least a week-long stay.”

How Much Do Short-Term Stays Cost?

Families may be charged a daily rate based on a number of factors including geographic location and services provided.

“The more services needed, the higher the daily rate,” Brown explains. But, she says, you should expect to pay $300 to $500 per day or more for respite stays that include meals, medication administration, around-the-clock staffing and the cost of the room.

At Lakeshore Woods Senior Living in Michigan, respite stays typically cost about $350 per night, says Steven Larsen, owner of Lakeshore Woods Senior Living and founder and CEO of the Michigan Cognitive Recovery Center. But prices vary across facilities and services provided.

At Lakeshore, short-term stays typically require a four- to five-night minimum, he says. But, “pricing can vary based on the market, apartment type and the type of care needed.” He recommends reaching out to the community you’re considering for price details because “there is no universal rate.”

Potential Drawbacks to Short-Term Stays

Because short-term stays entail a formal move-in process, Larsen says that some individuals may find that short-term stays can disrupt daily routine and lead to emotional distress and confusion.

They can also cost more than a permanent placement, especially if the stay is extended rather than committing to a longer-term arrangement, Larsen says.

“Availability can also be hard to find at times, so the right bed or schedule may not always be available when caregivers need,” Larsen notes.

How to Select a Good Assisted Living Community for a Trial or Short-Term Stay

Finding the right community takes time and research. Brown recommends touring any assisted living community you’re considering first to make sure it can meet your loved one’s needs.

If your loved one is still active, she recommends looking for enrichment programs and activities they will enjoy.

And when touring, consider whether other residents seem happy and well cared for and whether staff members are trying to meet their needs appropriately. Talk to staff members, ask about staff-to-resident ratios and get a sense for whether this feels like a place that can look after your loved one as well as you do.

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What Are Trial and Short-Term Stays at Assisted Living? originally appeared on usnews.com