Weyerhaeuser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $162 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $162 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WY

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