Western Union: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $76.7 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $76.7 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.35 per share.

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