West Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $154…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $154 million.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $872.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $836.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, West Pharmaceutical expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.14 to $2.24.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $820 million to $835 million for the fiscal third quarter.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.85 to $9.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.38 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WST

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