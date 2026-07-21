Weatherford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $39 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $39 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFRD

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