Waystar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $40.9…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $40.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The health care payments software maker posted revenue of $319.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $316.1 million.

Waystar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.61 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAY

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