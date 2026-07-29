Watsco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $163.3 million. The Miami-based company…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $163.3 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $4 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.38 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.