Waterstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Thursday reported net income of $8.5 million…

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Thursday reported net income of $8.5 million in its second quarter.

The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $53.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.3 million.

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