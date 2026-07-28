Waste Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $785 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $785 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $6.68 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.71 billion.

Waste Management expects full-year revenue in the range of $26.28 billion to $26.48 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WM

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