Washington Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16…

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million.

The Westerly, Rhode Island-based bank said it had earnings of 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $93.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.5 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH

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