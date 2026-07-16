WaFd: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $66.1 million. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $66.1 million.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 81 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $356.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $205.5 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAFD

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