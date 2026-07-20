W.R. Berkley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $452.3 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $452.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.77 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRB

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