W.P. Carey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $305.4 million, or $1.34 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.31 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $185.4 million, or 82 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $461.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $459.7 million.

W.P. Carey expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.19 to $5.27 per share.

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