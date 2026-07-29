V.F.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $97.2 million in its fiscal…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $97.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFC

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