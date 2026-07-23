Utah Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7…

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midvale, Utah-based company said it had net income of 84 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period.

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