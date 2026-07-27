Universal Health Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Monday reported…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $358.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $5.98.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.66 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $4.64 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.

Universal Health Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.28 to $23.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.5 billion to $18.76 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHS

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