Unity Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.5 million.…

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.5 million.

The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $1.42 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

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